Happy New Music Friday! Each week we’re fortunate enough to be gifted with so much good music and today (March 25), Miami rapper Denzel Curry steps up to the plate. The rapper makes tunes for mosh-pits, tracks for fans to lose their minds to; yet he’s also capable of cutting deeper, an artist whose ear for production allows him to easily stand out from the norm. He’s been dropping consistent heat for years now and with the spring and summer season among us, it is clearly time to unleash the vibes. Denzel Curry has proven himself time and time again, but today, the release of his fifth album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future capitalizes on what should be common knowledge by now.

I gotta shake my head every time I listen to Walkin by Denzel Curry lol this shit’s impeccable — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) March 21, 2022

Curry first started releasing his own music in 2011, quickly catching the attention of fellow Miami rapper SpaceGhostPurrp, who welcomed him into the Raider Klan group. Earl Sweatshirt was an early admirer of Curry’s mixtapes, and when Curry chose to separate from the pack and go it alone, he soon found his contemporaries lining up wanting to work with him.

His debut album Nostalgic 64 was met with critical acclaim in 2014, but it wasn’t until his taut, punk-inspired track “Ultimate” caught fire in summer of 2016 that Curry began breaking through to the next level. It coincided with the release of XXL’s Freshman Class cover that year, which saw Curry presented as a face of the new generation of rappers alongside the likes of 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black and Anderson .Paak. Other releases and collaborations with producer Kenny Beats have elevated Curry to the position he finds himself in today, as one of the most respected and eagerly anticipated voices in rap culture.

The album contains 14 records and boasts features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D. and more!