This Friday (Mar. 25), Denzel Curry will unveil his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which is expected to feature the previously released single “Walkin.” Last month, the Floridian emcee added to that with “Zatoichi,” a Jonnywood and Powers Pleasant-produced cut that features British star slowthai and is named after a Japanese character that’s continued to remain relevant in modern media since the 60’s.

This week, as one of his final pre-release offerings, Curry treated fans by unveiling a highly-anticipated collaboration. Tapping in with the legendary T-Pain, the two joined forces for the freshly released “Troubles” single. In the accompanying visual, the duo takes us back in time to an old school club as they flow with ease over some production co-handled by frequent collaborators DJ Khalil and Kenny Beats:

Got some troubles that these drugs can’t fix (Can’t fix) we might struggle because life’s a bitch (Haha) and you happy when your ass get rich (Get rich)/ Blow my money ’cause a bag ain’t shit (Ooh) got some troubles that these drugs can’t fix (Hell nah)/ We might struggle because life’s a bitch (Nah, bitch) and you happy when your ass get rich

Upon its arrival, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future will follow 2020’s Unlocked with Kenny Beats, which contained eight tracks and zero features. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5, which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more. His last official album, Zuu, arrived in 2019 with collaborations alongside Kiddo Marv, Rick Ross, Tay Keith, Sam Sneak, Ice Billion Berg, and PlayThatBoiZay.

Be sure to press play on the “Troubles” music video by Denzel Curry and T-Pain down below.