Young Dolph fans have been rocking out to his music so much, he’s posthumously earned a platinum certification. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the rapper’s single “Major” has officially sold one million records in the United States, becoming his first-ever solo platinum plaque to date.

“Major,” which features Dolph’s cousin and frequent collaborator Key Glock, was released in 2018 under his Paper Route Empire Label. The track peaked at 47 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, was certified gold the following year and later led to a $22,000 offer from a major record label. As discussed in his appearance on “Drink Champs,” Dolph eventually turned down the deal. He decided instead to go after his musical pursuits as an independent artist.

“It really was a good deal, a super good deal to tell you the truth,” said the “Get Paid” emcee. “But it’s just, I see something else.”

With the new certification, Dolph now officially has two platinum records to his name. The previous one was for his 2015 “Cut It” collaboration with O.T. Genasis, which was certified platinum in 2016.

As fans know, Dolph was shot and killed in November while purchasing baked goods from Makeda’s Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. In the wake of the emcee’s death, he was honored with a memorial that has since been removed from its original site outside of the cookie shop. “Major” collaborator Glock also paid homage to Dolph with a late tattoo, a social media post, a song on the PRE tribute album titled “Proud” and a special performance at Rolling Loud California. Most recently, Glock, who was signed to Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label, appeared to suggest a possible end to his music career.

“Finna go to acting school…,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Doing music don’t hit da same for me anymore.”