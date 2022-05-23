Fans wishing to see Doja Cat at concerts and festivals this summer are going to have to wait a while longer. On Friday (May 20), the “Kiss Me More” singer revealed that due to an upcoming surgery, she would have to pull out of future shows.

The announcement came after the multi-talented artist tweeted on Thursday (May 19) that she “might have some bad news.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Doja shared that she had an abscess in her left tonsil that needed to be removed.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is fucked so I might have some bad news for y’all coming soon,” she tweeted.

The following day, she delivered the blow.

“Hi, guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take [a while] due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she said in a tweet.

Doja Cat and The Weeknd would have been on tour from July until September. For now, it is not known who will replace her for the show’s run. The two were scheduled to headline the United States and Canada for the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

The “You Right” singer’s other cancellations include the Hangout Festival in Alabama this past Saturday (May 21) and the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival next month.

Before the bad news came, Doja remained positive and was sure to thank fans for their support and well-wishes.

“Yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. I appreciate it. Thanks for being supportive. Love you,” she said in a tweet on Thursday (May 19).

We’re wishing her a speedy recovery.