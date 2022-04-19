Wale is late to the debate, but he’s standing firm in his belief that Doja Cat is, in fact, a rapper — and possibly the best.

In a series of tweets from yesterday (April 18), the “Slight Work” rapper praised Doja for her talents.

“Doja cat one of the best rappers out male or female alien or otherwise,” he said.

Wale doubled down with a follow-up, “Anybody that raps for real … can listen to her raps and can clearly see she is a rapper. I’m just now finding out there was a debate … I’ll just say this I’ve been doin this thing for a minute now … when that girl drops somethin on one of these ‘rap’ beats ?? You gon see.”

One user requested that he “stop callin her a rapper” because “she is a pop artist.”

Wale followed up with a simple “Both can be true. My ears work.”

During a late-March appearance of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” hip hop femcee Remy Ma admitted, “I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that,” while speaking about the “Juicy” artist.

Remy continued, “They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

These comments sparked a debate that has caused many to dig deep into what they consider real rap to be, as many only acknowledge Doja as a pop artist.

Doja seems to be used to the conversations and criticisms. In a December 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Fans of the 11-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker were quick to point out that Doja’s versatility and ability to conquer both singing and rap allows her to rightfully qualify for different categories.

While some are still trying to figure the “You Right” artist out, it’s safe to say that Wale has his mind made up.

