In this week’s episode, Remy Ma stopped by REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” podcast for an evening of conversation and libations, before shifting their focus to Nicki Minaj.

While on the show, Remy discussed a variety of matters such as who tried to sign her to their label before she got with Terror Squad, her all-female battle rap league and how she started out as a battle rapper.

At some point Nicki Minaj became the topic, and with drinks freely flowing, Remy admitted, “I always felt like anything I say, people gonna say I’m talking bout her. Anything she say, people gonna say [she] talking bout me. So let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other.”

Upon hearing this revelation, with peaked interest Noreaga asks, “This is you telling her that?”

Remy goes on to say, “Yea … It’s like a conversation, a back and forth.”

Once Minaj got wind of Remy’s statements, she hopped online into The Shade Room’s comment section to give some clarity on the matter, “For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.” Minaj continued on by changing the topic to ask supporters how they were feeling about her current project, “So y’all like that new song “We Go Up” ft @fivioforeign_8fs ????”

Remy and Minaj not agreeing comes as no surprise, as the two have had a highly publicized beef that some say dates back to 2007. In 2017, Remy released her “Shether” diss track aimed towards Minaj.

As of late, there has not been much negativity surrounding the relationship between the two chart-topping emcees, with Remy even stating as recently as February that she’s open to reconciling with the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper.

Seeing as though Minaj didn’t say anything particularly disrespectful in her Instagram comment regarding the issue, maybe the two queens can simply agree to disagree.

Check out the interview here: