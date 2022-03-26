Remy Ma on her prison bid, past issues with Lil

Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  03.26.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Drink Champs
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Lil Kim
Remy Ma

Episodes

View More View More

2 Chainz on his album 'Dope Don't Sell Itself,' DTP and more | 'Drink Champs'

On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” the legendary 2 Chainz talks collaborating with Lil ...
By REVOLT

Jason Lee on Kanye West, cancel culture, Nicki Minaj and more | 'Drink Champs'

On this episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with Hollywood Unlocked ...
By REVOLT

The Game talks Kanye West, Dr. Dre, his history with 50 Cent and G-Unit, and more | 'Drink Champs'

On this episode of “Drink Champs,” The Game shares stories about working with Dr. Dre, his ...
By REVOLT

Twista on Chicago's hip hop culture and working with Kanye West | 'Drink Champs'

On a new episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN chop it up with ...
By REVOLT
View More View More