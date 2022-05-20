Just last night (May 19), Doja Cat took to twitter to provide important updates for her fans in regards to some serious throat-related complications. After her tonsils got infected, she had to undergo surgery to remove an abscess and is now recovering from the pain. She made sure to provide some details about what led up to this point.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is fucked so I might have some bad news for y’all coming soon,” the singer tweeted Thursday.

Doja also shared that the infection was present before she made her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards this past weekend, but the situation unfortunately escalated because of drinking and vaping: “Nah so my tonsils got infected before BBMA’s and I was taking fuckin’ antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Amidst all the positive “get well soon” wishes, certain fans were also quick to point out Doja Cat’s well-documented habit of vaping. She addressed it and said she hopes her current break from vaping will help her no longer have it in her daily routine. “I’m quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don’t crave it anymore after that,” she responded to a fan who tweeted her about it.

Then, fans were urging Doja Cat to throw her vape away, but she said it’s not that simple. “FOH with that ‘THROW IT AWAY THEN QUEEN’ shit,” she types. “That doesn’t help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody who’s actually struggling with nicotine addiction. I’ve tried all that throw it away shit before. Doesn’t work.”

he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

and then all the pus and the goop and the guck was oozing and there was poop in there and the poop was shitting out of my big inflamed throat pimple and it was squirting and there was poop POOP N SQUIRTING BLOOD AND CUM AND PISS https://t.co/fQlF1CfOAa — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous shit in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like fuck that. im hella young. https://t.co/iRmT3NPrNt — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

Throwing them away just instills panic. I’m addicted but I’m not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then. https://t.co/k8JjcUG8NB — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

also what makes yall think i cant go buy a 50 pack right now? Its not about throwing them away its about not needing them. Right now I NEED THEM. I don’t WANT them rn because im in pain. But my brain is addicted to it. https://t.co/0hRQTiIxRq — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

