Just a few days before the big event, MTV has dropped one last huge announcement today (Aug. 25), in regards to additional names that will be hitting the stage this Sunday (Aug. 28) at the MTV VMAs. Hip hop icons Eminem and Snoop Dogg will transform the VMAs stage for a first-of-its-kind performance of “From the D 2 The LBC.” The performance is inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, featuring Yuga Labs as the official partners that will help bring this show to life.

The previously confirmed lineup of main stage performers also includes superstars like Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin. Dove Cameron, MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy are set to warm up the crowd during the pre-show, which will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. Video Vanguard Award recipients LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap sensation Jack Harlow will be the official emcees and introduce the biggest moments of the night.

Previously, there was a three-way tie between Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X for most nominations received this year, which was seven. Last week, the nominees for the three social categories — Song of the Summer, Album of the Year, and Group of the Year — were announced. This changed the lead nominees to Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Jack Harlow, who are now all tied with eight nominations each.

The MTV VMAs will take place this year in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. To get a full list of categories and nominees, you can check out the details over at https://www.mtv.com/vma.