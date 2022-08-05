Today (Aug. 5), the first wave of performers have been announced for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Global superstars Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco will officially be hitting the stage, and more acts are to be announced next week.

Anitta will deliver a performance of her chart-topping single “Envolver,” which recently earned the Brazilian superstar a Guinness Book of World Records certification. J Balvin is set to make his return to the VMAs stage with a world premiere of “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro. Marshmello and Khalid are stepping into the spotlight together to perform their new chart-climbing collaboration, “Numb.” Lastly, Panic! At The Disco will hit the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018 to share their new single “Middle of a Breakup” from the forthcoming Viva Las Vengeance album.

As previously reported by REVOLT, there is a three-way tie between Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X for most nominations received this year, which is seven. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind with six nominations each.

The VMAs will take place in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Along with the location announcement, Bruce Gillmer (MTV’s president of music, talent, programming, and events and chief content officer of music for Paramount+) shared: “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Be sure to check back in with REVOLT as more updates about this year’s VMAs continue to be announced. To vote for your favorite artist and get a full list of categories and nominees, you can check out the details over at https://www.mtv.com/vma.