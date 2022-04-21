The MTV Video Music Awards will officially take place in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28.

MTV’s president of music, talent, programming, and events and chief content officer of music for Paramount+ Bruce Gillmer announced the news. The award show was previously held in Newark back in 2019. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights,” he said.

Newark’s Mayor Ras J. Baraka also weighed in. “We are excited to have the MTV Video Music Awards return to Newark this year. It is fitting that Newark is once again the host city, as it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music, and has so much to offer its visitors – a vibrant arts and culture scene, historic downtown, and diverse cuisine.”

New York and New Jersey often serve as venues for the global awards ceremony. In 2018, it was held at Radio City Music Hall. It moved to New Jersey’s Prudential Center the following year. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic prevented an audience from being in attendance. The show was moved outside due to security concerns around social distancing. Keke Palmer hosted in front of a VR model of the Empire State Building.

That changed in 2021, when the show was held before a live audience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show marked MTV’s 40th anniversary and was hosted by Doja Cat. Justin Bieber had the most nominations and took home the award for Artist of the Year, while BTS, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo each took home three trophies.