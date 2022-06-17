Soon, Chlöe Bailey will be blessing the world with her long-awaited debut LP, which to date has been led by the singles “Treat Me” and “Have Mercy.” During a livestream last month, the talented woman of many hats decided to preview new music (including songs like “For The Night” and “Cheat Back”) and have her fans choose what should be her next single. She even revealed that Beyoncé ultimately took part in the decision-making a short time after.

Fast forward to today (June 17), and Chlöe officially unveils her new release “Surprise,” another infectious offering that sees her getting sexual over some smooth production from IllaDaProducer and Scott Storch:

“If you be good to me then I’ma be great to you, if you stay down for me then I’ll stay awake for you, surprise, slip my panties to the side, give me your money, baby, I’ll make it rain for you, feel like you cheatin’ the positions I play for you, surprise, tonight you get my freaky side…”

It’s been a couple of years since Chlöe and her sister Halle liberated their sophomore studio album Ungodly Hour, which originally contained 13 songs and assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It, both of whom provided their talents for the standout “Catch Up.” The genre-bending body of work was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 24,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Some months later, Chloe x Halle would return with a Chrome Edition of Ungodly Hour, adding on the songs “Hazy” and “80/20.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chlöe revealed in an interview on “The Terrell Show” that artists don’t make the kind of money that we all think:

“That’s why you see a lot of people – they have brand deals and brand sponsorships because that’s where the coin comes from. And touring. But [with] music itself, you’re actually losing money.”

Press play on “Surprise” below.