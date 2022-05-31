After its initial drop at the top of 2021, Capella Grey’s smash hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Kranium, West London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

The record is still continuing to do its thing even a full year later. This week, Chlöe puts her own flavor on the track and releases an official “Shemix,” which follows a teaser she already posted to social media earlier this month. On the new release, Chlöe takes inspiration from the original lyrics and then shows off her pen by sharing the woman’s perspective:

He told me, he out with his n***as, mmm, yeah, there it goes, another lie, I know, I could’ve had his friends like three-four other men, but now/ I’m alone in my crib and I regret it, he’s tryna, fake like he asleep/ Thought I didn’t hear him come in, please

Back in September, Chlöe Bailey made her official debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy,” a high-energy number that the singer produced alongside Joseph L’Étranger, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Murda Beatz. Last month, Chlöe followed the well-received cut with another titled “Treat Me,” which sees production from OAK and flips the chorus from Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty.”

The Bronx singer-songwriter Capella Grey unleashed his solo single “Talk Nice” during the final weeks of 2021, his first release after “Gyalis” took over that summer. He also delivered some dope assists in the meantime on tracks like “You Know My Body” by DreamDoll and “Seduce” by Russ.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe’s oficial new version of Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” down below.