By Regina Cho
  /  05.10.2022

Capella Grey is officially putting his bid in for the song of the summer as he drops off his latest single “SAS Cruise.” Equipped with assists from Alayzha Sky and Ghost, the new track proudly leans heavily into his Caribbean background as the accompanying visual gives fans a firsthand look into a party in full swing. On the track, Capella Grey slides over a self-produced beat:

Woah, no matter what she says, this gyal can’t leave me, he block my number then stalk me like a bloodclot feen/ Watch her nuh fake page and everywhere I go I see her in my face/ Told her, “We’re done”, oh but she nuh waan give di buddy up/ She said no matter what we go through

She’ll never let a next gyal have her man, no she said it’s not a joke ting/ It’s not a internet love we nah post we, she nuh fi post we, ah-woah/ She know my body, she know haffi keep it gangsta fi true

To close out his breakout year with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter Capella unleashed his solo single “Talk Nice” during the final weeks of 2021. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track just prior to that. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his smash hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da HoodieFivio ForeignKraniumWest London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

Be sure to press play on “SAS Cruise” by Capella Grey featuring Alayzha Sky and Ghost down below.

