Today (Mar. 18), Capella Grey returns with his latest single, “Confujawn.” Boasting an assist from R&B’s favorite secret weapon, singer-songwriter Nija, the new also track comes paired with a storyline-driven visual that sees the two co-stars navigating a tension-filled night in the club. On the track, Capella Grey opens it up with his lyrics about needing someone who keeps it real:

Can’t do that nonchalant shit, miss it ain’t even that type of party/ If that’s how you movin’, copy, can’t be nobody I call my shawty, can’t be nobody I call my girl/ Like if you want me let me know, if the feeling’s mutual, I want you bad but I can’t do confusion/

To close out the fourth quarter with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter Capella finally unleashed his brand new solo single “Talk Nice” a few weeks ago. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Kranium, West London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.