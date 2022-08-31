DJ Khaled continues to deliver visuals from his latest body of work GOD DID. Yesterday (Aug. 30), he liberated a video for “BEAUTIFUL,” which features Future and SZA. Produced by Khaled, TM88, and KXVI, “BEAUTIFUL” is essentially a tribute to Future’s love interest:

“Pull up in that two tone, got me feelin’ like a Jetson, let it out, my sneaky link, lil’ shawty like my best friend, pop a bag on her, I’m a sponsor, she my investment, she not the only one without no questions, she don’t want me with nobody else, she just want me all to hеrself, she don’t share with nobody else, she just want me all to herself, make her feel like a superstar, she way above average, I just new baguette her ’cause I’m a barbarian…”

Directed by Colin Tilley, the accompanying clip for “BEAUTIFUL” begins with Khaled enjoying a romantic date on the water, complete with some memorable quotes. Khaled’s outing is interspersed with shots of Future and SZA joining the We The Best head honcho at a couple of different locations near the beach.

GOD DID made landfall last week with 18 songs and additional appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, JAY-Z, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, City Girls, Jadakiss, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the album is projected to land Khaled at the top of the Billboard 200 with 105,000 to 115,000 first week album-equivalent units. Prior to that, Khaled dropped the well-received KHALED KHALED, a star-studded effort with many of the aforementioned artists. That project topped the Billboard 200 with 93,000 album-equivalent units, making it Khaled’s third body of work to achieve that feat.

Press play on DJ Khaled, Future, and SZA’s “BEAUTIFUL” video below. If you missed it, you can stream GOD DID in full here.