Back in April, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which originally contained 16 tracks with contributions from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. The project marked Future‘s eighth at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 222,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Mere days after its initial drop, the Gold-certified release was upgraded with a deluxe edition, adding on six songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Today (July 21), Future liberates a new video for “LOVE YOU BETTER,” a Jayla Darden, FNZ, and ATL Jacob-produced offering that sees the Atlanta rapper lamenting over a failing relationship:

“You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me, hope you can find someone to love you better than I did, takin’ our memories on love and treatin’ it like nothin’, takin’ our memories on love and treatin’ it like gossip, it’s my love from my grandmother make me gentle when I care for you, tell me you fallin’ out of love, it’s breakin’ my heart in two, I just don’t wanna sit and pray, baby, almost like it didn’t happen to make you happy, you tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me, hope you can find someone to love you better than I did…”

Following some striking imagery of Future seemingly drowning, the accompanying clip for “LOVE YOU BETTER” then shows the Freebandz head honcho with clown face paint and a bouquet of roses on top of a billboard. Viewers can then catch some symbolic moments that seem to reference a certain ex before actress Shannon Thornton (of “P-Valley” fame) makes a cameo appearance in the dreamlike affair. Press play on Future‘s “LOVE YOU BETTER” video below.