Today (June 17), the official details for Rolling Loud NY have been unveiled. The festival is set to take place this year on Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field in Queens and will bring hip hop fans together once again to enjoy a plethora of acts right in the birthplace of the genre. Nicki Minaj will headline Friday, A$AP Rocky will follow-up as Saturday’s main act, and Future will close out the weekend as he hits the stage on Sunday.

Beyond the headliners lies an extensive line-up of both newer acts and veteran names. Rolling Loud New York attendees will be able to witness sets by superstars like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Moneybagg Yo. NYC artists will be well represented thanks to appearances by Lil TJay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca and Fivio Foreign. Respected veterans like Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe will also bless the stage to show off what they do best.

The Rolling Loud brand has been able to expand its borders into international territory this year, hosting its first ever festivals in Europe and Canada. The announcement of Rolling Loud New York 2022 comes on the heels of the festival’s reveal of Rolling Loud Toronto, which will feature an international array of A-listers including headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave.

In regards to expected performance material, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU back in April, which originally came with 16 dope cuts and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Mere days later, the Atlanta veteran would upgrade the album with an extended edition, adding on six additional songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Passes go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 12 p.m. EST. Prices start at $9.99 down with the layaway plan. You can purchase tickets on https://rollingloudny.frontgatetickets.com/.