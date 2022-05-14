The hip hop community is mourning the death of YSL rapper Lil Keed.

The Atlanta artist who rose to prominence with hits like “Nameless” and “Big Tipper” has died, according to his brother Lil Gotit and a rep close to the rapper.

Lil Gotit was one of the first members of the hip hop community to share their sentiments via social media.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown,” Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram Saturday (May 14) morning.

“I can’t believe this,” Nav replied in the comments. Jacquees, Rick Ross, Zaytoven, Rowdy Rebel posted praying hand emojis in the comments while Fetty Luciano wrote, “Sorry bro. Keep your cool twin.”

He also shared a selfie photo of him grimacing on his Instagram Story. “@LilKeed Whyy bra whyy you leave me bra,” he wrote adding several crying face emojis.

“R.I.P Lil Keed. Pray For YSL,” DoeBoy tweeted.

Rae Sremmurd tweeted the same: “RIP Lil Keed & Pray For YSL.”

“DAMN KEEED I LOVE U,” Lil Yachty tweeted.

Westside Gunn simply tweeted, “Damn Keed.”

Gary Vee, the entrepreneur and investor, also tweeted about his friend Keed’s death.

“I’ll miss u 🙁 keed 🙁 a lot @1lilKeed,” he wrote.

Future tweeted, “KEED,” along with a heart emoji.

Jay Critch tweeted,” Keed talk to em !”

Model/actor Luka Sabbat also share his sentiments via Twitter. “Keed though? :(,” he tweeted.

YSL rapper T-Shyne reminisced by sharing a video what he says was the first time Thug met Keed.

“This day @youngthug took me to Cleveland ave for the first time. Same day we met keed. The amount of love that everyone was showing was wild. Will never forget man. Rest up brother,” he tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE (@lilgotit)

Damn Keed 😔🤦🏽‍♂️ — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) May 14, 2022

RIP Lil Keed & Pray For YSL 🕊️🙏🏾 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) May 14, 2022

This day @youngthug took me to Cleveland ave for the first time. Same day we met keed. The amount of love that everyone was showing was wild. Will never forget man. Rest up brother 💔 pic.twitter.com/55xLSoa0bR — T-Shyne YSL (@TShyne) May 14, 2022