By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2022

It’s been mere months since Kodak Black released his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which contained 19 tracks and a single assist from Lil Durk. The project was a return to form for the Floridian talent, landing him at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Back For Everything also boasted the runaway hit “Super Gremlin,” a Platinum-certified single that’s charted in several countries across the globe.

Over the weekend, Kodak decided to keep the proverbial ball rolling with “Tears Gone Come,” a heartfelt collaboration with the Future that sees both artists being honest about the pain that comes with street life:

You fucked around and got a real damn thug, baby, pray he don’t die before his kid turn one, yeah, I’m on the grind, you know I’m out here hustlin’, ten toes down, I gotta get that money, after the love, you know, the tears gon’ come, baby, that stupid love, it make you feel so dumb, ain’t it? He in these streets, these niggas livin’ ’bout gunplay, and you already know what’s gon’ be the outcome, ain’t it?”

In addition to Back For Everything, this year also saw Future dropping off his ninth album I NEVER LIKED YOU, a 16-song body of work with collaborations alongside Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems (by way of sample), EST Gee, and Kodak. I NEVER LIKED YOU became Future’s eighth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 222,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Three days after its initial release, Future blessed the masses with a deluxe edition of the project that added on six cuts and newer contributions from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, and more.

Press play on “Tears Gone Come” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Future
Kodak Black

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More