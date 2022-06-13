It’s been mere months since Kodak Black released his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which contained 19 tracks and a single assist from Lil Durk. The project was a return to form for the Floridian talent, landing him at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Back For Everything also boasted the runaway hit “Super Gremlin,” a Platinum-certified single that’s charted in several countries across the globe.

Over the weekend, Kodak decided to keep the proverbial ball rolling with “Tears Gone Come,” a heartfelt collaboration with the Future that sees both artists being honest about the pain that comes with street life:

“You fucked around and got a real damn thug, baby, pray he don’t die before his kid turn one, yeah, I’m on the grind, you know I’m out here hustlin’, ten toes down, I gotta get that money, after the love, you know, the tears gon’ come, baby, that stupid love, it make you feel so dumb, ain’t it? He in these streets, these niggas livin’ ’bout gunplay, and you already know what’s gon’ be the outcome, ain’t it?”

In addition to Back For Everything, this year also saw Future dropping off his ninth album I NEVER LIKED YOU, a 16-song body of work with collaborations alongside Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems (by way of sample), EST Gee, and Kodak. I NEVER LIKED YOU became Future’s eighth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 222,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Three days after its initial release, Future blessed the masses with a deluxe edition of the project that added on six cuts and newer contributions from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, and more.

Press play on “Tears Gone Come” below.