Back in April, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which originally came with 16 dope cuts and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, the hip hop veteran would upgrade the album with an extended edition, adding on six additional songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

This week, the Atlanta star returns with his latest music video from the project, this time for “HOLY GHOST.” Filmed in Little Havana in Miami, FL, the freshly released visual sees Future spending a day in the heart of the neighborhood as he delivers his signature flow:

Feeling like a cigarette boat, all this water on me, I was at my big truck, my wrist up, gettin’ my dick sucked/ When I switch my wrist up, switch my car, switch my bitch up, every time I hit her, I broke her off then dismissed her/ I been counting this paper all day, I’m getting blisters

Roadkill, every time I pop out in a new whip, gettin’ you wacked, n***as ain’t running off with my new drip/ Rolls hit, lights hit, platinum set, overkill, killed shit and the n***a ain’t have nothing to do with it, over-drill/ When you in the field and you innocent, why you over here?

In terms of other visuals from the project, fans have been able to enjoy clips for “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ,” “KEEP IT BURNIN,” and “WAIT FOR U.” I NEVER LIKED YOU marked a return to the top of the charts for Future, landing him his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project moved 221,512 units the first week in the U.S. alone.

Be sure to press play on Future’s brand new music video for “Holy Ghost” down below.