Back in April, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which originally came with 16 dope cuts and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Mere days later, the Atlanta veteran would upgrade the album with an extended edition, adding on six additional songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

This week, the Award-winning Atlanta rapper just earned multiple new certifications from the RIAA for the success of I NEVER LIKED YOU, which has already gone gold. The fan-favorite track “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” has now also reached gold status and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems garnered platinum status.

I NEVER LIKED YOU marked a return to the top of the charts for Future, landing him his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project moved a staggering 221,512 units first-week in the U.S. alone.

At the top of the month, Future kept the momentum going by unveiling a new visual, courtesy of Nick Walker, from the project for “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.” Produced by Nils, TooDope, and TM88, the track is packed with non-sequiturs that illustrate Pluto’s free-wheeling lifestyle. Courtesy of Nick Walker. Other music videos that we have received from I NEVER LIKED YOU include “KEEP IT BURNIN” and the aforementioned “WAIT FOR U.”

In related news, Future also sold out the red hot highly exclusive I NEVER LIKED YOU merch capsule designed by DONDA and Cactus Flea Market.

Prior to this, Future and Lil Uzi Vert released their collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto, which boasts 16 tracks from the Atlanta to Philadelphia duo. They returned shortly after with the album’s deluxe edition, which added on eight more songs — most of which are produced by Brandon Finessin.