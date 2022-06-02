Back in April, Future dropped off his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, which originally came with 16 dope cuts and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Mere days later, the Atlanta veteran would upgrade the album with an extended edition, adding on six additional songs and collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter. I NEVER LIKED YOU marked a return to the top of the charts for Future, landing him his eighth number one on the Billboard 200 with 222,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Looking to keep the momentum going, today (June 2) sees Future unveiling a new visual from said project for “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ,” a subtle nod to Future‘s promotional collaboration with the cryptic brand of the same name. Produced by Nils, TooDope, and TM88, the track is packed with non sequiturs that illustrate Pluto’s free-wheeling lifestyle:

“Puffin’ on zooties and she callin’ me daddy, walkin’ on shit, turn it up and I gas it, came out the gutter, it ain’t nothin’ for me to swag it, secure the bag, got a bitch, I’ma bag it, turnin’ it up, gotta make sure shit good, park it, two mil’ in the middle of my hood, drinkin’ on mud, I made it out of the sewer, Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I’m good, lot of these niggas, they lookin’ the same, they copy my lingo, they bitin’ my chain, championship, championship, Range just gon’ amp this shit…”

Courtesy of Nick Walker comes a dark, hazy visual that shows Future in what looks like an alleyway under neon lights. The flashes of color (and the rapper‘s high-end outfits) brings the entire clip together.

Press play on Future‘s “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” video below.