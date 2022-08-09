21 Savage recently defended his violent lyrics after fans labeled him a hypocrite for calling out the rise in gun violence in Atlanta. “Atlanta we have to do better,” he tweeted. “Put the f****** guns down !!!!!”

Many people supported 21’s sentiments, but his mentions were quickly flooded with references to his music. A fan responded, “Spin the block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park,” with a GIF of a confused expression. The line comes from Drake’s Honestly, Never Mind cut, “Jimmy Crooks.”

The rapper replied, “A song is for entertainment, it’s not an instruction manual on how to live life. In real life, I give away a lot of money and spread financial literacy to my community. Stop trying to make me one dimensional.” But that didn’t stop the trolling. Another fan continued, “Pull up to your mama house keep shooting there till somebody dies,” with a crying meme.

21’s remarks come shortly after his seventh annual Issa Back 2 School Drive on Sunday (Aug. 7). The yearly event is a part of his philanthropic efforts in addition to his financial literacy program. The giveaway provided at least 2,000 students with school supplies and food. Lead By Example Foundation Event Coordinator and Director Danielle Ball told CBS46, “We are so excited to continue to give back to our community. We love to feed the people in need, give them clothes, shoes and of course supplies to help get them ready to return to school.”

The “A Lot” rapper also took the stage at Atlanta’s first-ever “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” program in May. The event was sponsored by the Fulton County Probate Court, the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The city hosted a full day of anti-violence programming in an effort to bring awareness to youth gun violence, especially during the summer months.