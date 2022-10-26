Rap fans rejoiced earlier this week when Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaboration album, Her Loss, would be releasing on Friday, (Oct. 28). However, hopeful fans were informed today that the album will be pushed back due to producer OVO40 catching COVID-19.

Drake took to his Instagram story tonight (Oct. 26) to notify fans that his surprise collaboration album with 21 Savage will not be released this week, but instead has been delayed until next Friday, Nov. 4.

“Our brother @OVO40 got COVID while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” Drake wrote on his story.

Drake and 21 Savage collaborations are often met with high anticipation. Their most recent alliance on “Jimmy Cooks,” was the standout track on Drake’s latest full-length studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.

The two rappers announced the news of Her Loss with the highly anticipated music video, released over the weekend. Drake posted a snippet of the video to his Instagram with the caption, “Jimmy Cooks directed by Mahfuz.”

After Drake concluded his opening verse, a message popped up and lingered through the remainder of the video reading the message, “HER LOSS – ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE – OCTOBER 28, 2022.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for new heat from 21 Savage, whose last full-length project Savage Mode II, was released back in 2020. That project was a collaboration with Metro Boomin and included a feature from Drake titled “Mr. Right Now.”

Rap enthusiasts have compared Savage’s slow, melodic crooning on “Mr. Right Now” to him playing into Drake’s sound, while Drake’s hard, aggressive approach on “Jimmy Cooks” is more akin to a typical 21 Savage song. The two artists have mastered the ability to compliment each other’s tracks through their differing styles, ultimately creating a great sonic cocktail.

Other fan-favorite tracks from the pair include 2021’s “Knife Talk” from Drake’s 14-track offering Certified Lover Boy and “Sneakin,” which was released simultaneously with “Fake Love” and “Two Birds, One Stone” back in 2016.