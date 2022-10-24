Today (Oct. 24), global superstar Drake is celebrating his 36th birthday and even if fans can’t get in on a piece of the action, they can get a piece of free chicken. In 2021, the “Hotline Bling” rapper invested in Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast food restaurant chain. In honor of his birthday, the establishment will be giving away loads of free food.

According to a press release, fans can pick up free chicken sliders or tenders at any Dave’s Hot Chicken location between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time. To score the freebies, simply show the cashier that you follow the chicken chain on their social media accounts. Orders must be placed in person — no online or delivery options are available for this tasty deal. “Our most famous investor wanted to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him,” Bill Phelps, the company’s CEO, said of Drake.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is giving away a free slider or tender on Monday October 24th in celebration of Drake’s birthday pic.twitter.com/lYSGTFkixF — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 21, 2022

Phelps added, “Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every tender is hot, juicy and spicy.” His statement continued, “Our guests across the world have shown the same level of enthusiasm for this company that the founders had five years ago when they were operating a little pop-up in Hollywood. Now, in celebration of his birthday and our first national ad campaign, our most famous investor wanted to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him.”

In a 2021 article from Restaurant Business, the outlet shared how Drake got on board with the fast food establishment. “I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest,” the Grammy winner said. Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has multiple locations throughout California, is also found in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and several other states. The brand launched in 2017 at a pop-up in a parking lot in Los Angeles. It now has over 500 franchise locations.

Fans are excited about today’s promotion. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is free today [because] Drake paid for it lmao,” one fan said on Twitter. Another wrote, “It’s Drake’s birthday and he’s letting everyone in the city have free chicken today at a certain restaurant chain so yayyy for free chicken wooooo!”

See related tweets below.

Free slider or tender on Monday, October 24th @ Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in celebration of Drake’s birthday. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4wQ20tJMPz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 20, 2022

dave’s hot chicken is free today bc drake paid for it lmao — brook ✮ (@highhandflyy) October 24, 2022

well on the bright side, it’s drake’s birthday and he’s letting everyone in the city have free chicken today at a certain restaurant chain so yayyy for free chicken wooooo — diana 🐣 (@whatafeelingdjs) October 24, 2022