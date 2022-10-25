Pretending to be Drake just might come with a cost.

After rising to social media fame for impersonating the October’s Very Own (OVO) creator, the man, now formerly known as IzzyyDrake, has revealed that he is going by a new name after he says he was sent a cease and desist letter from Drake and company. “Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration,” he said, while showing off the alleged documentation that prompted the switch. “I got this cease and desist letter from OVO [a] couple days ago and as a respectful b-day gift to Champagne Papi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous.”

The post, which was shared to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24), also included a copy of the reported paperwork sent by Drake. “This letter serves as a notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand,” it read. “Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

Furthermore, Izzyyfamous was given a week’s notice to quit his impersonation act of the Certified Lover Boy emcee. “In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks,” the letter continued.

Previously, the social media user made headlines when he connected with fellow lookalike Perkioo, who’s known for impersonating Lil Durk. The two linked up for the “Attack of the Clones” music video. It is a parody of Durk’s “Cry Now Laugh Later” song.

