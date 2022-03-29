With all of the controversy surrounding the Oscars Sunday night (March 27), it’s beautiful to see that love was still in the air when Halle Bailey made her relationship Instagram official with DDG.

Rumors had been swirling for months that the “Do It” songstress was dating “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper DDG.

Their friendship first grabbed the public’s attention when they were spotted in Vegas on New Year’s Day at an Usher concert, but some dismissed it as an innocent night out with a friend or a possible song collaboration.

Those rumors only intensified when Bailey and DDG both posted content of them vacationing earlier this year, although they did not appear in any photos or videos together. Fans flooded their social media feeds trying to piece together clues from their backgrounds to see if the two were in the same place at the same time.

On Sunday, they put the rumors to rest and let the world know they were officially a couple. Bailey, who shared her birthday on the same day as The Academy Awards, is seen in a photo on DDG’s Instagram page with a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever.” DDG accompanied this caption with a series of photos of the happy couple spending time together.

It appears Halle’s big sister, “Have Mercy” singer Chloe, approves of the romance as she dropped a few heart emojis under the photo of the lovebirds. Chloe has also been linked to “Pushin P” rapper, Gunna.

The sisters, who consider Beyonce to be a mentor, tend to follow in the “Be Alive” singer’s footsteps and are relatively private when it comes to their love lives, so it was a pretty big deal to see Halle happily open about her love.

Halle, 22, will take on the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, a remake of the 1989 Disney film. The project has a 2023 release date and will star British actor Jonah Andre Hauer-King as Ariel’s love interest Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Awkwafina will also appear in the remake.