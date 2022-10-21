On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN welcomed Quavo and Takeoff to discuss their new album Only Built for Infinity Links, the Joe Budden altercation at the 2017 BET Awards, Saweetie, and more.

As members of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff — uncle and nephew, respectively — as well as Offset, paved the path for Atlanta’s hip hop culture. In 2011, the trio released their first project, Juug Season, followed by No Label the next year. The group got their big breakthrough with 2013’s “Versace,” which notably popularized the triplet flow in the genre and peaked at No. 99 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts as a result of its Drake remix. Their dominance continued over the next several years through singles like 2014’s “Fight Night,” 2015’s “Look At My Dab,” and 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which appeared on Migos’ Culture album.

Since their departure from the trio earlier this year, Quavo and Takeoff began paving their way as a duo with “Hotel Lobby” in May. The Georgia rappers followed up with the Gucci Mane-assisted “Us vs. Them” in July and “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman, all of which appear on the pair’s debut album Only Built for Infinity Links. The 18-song project boasts features from Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker and Mustard, among others. With 33,000 album-equivalent sales, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums chart.

For this week’s “Drink Champs” recap, REVOLT compiled a list of eight facts we learned from the Quavo and Takeoff interview. Check them out below and watch the full episode here.

1. On Drake hopping on the “Versace” remix and the fashion house reaching out

Drake’s appearance on the remix of “Versace” made it one of Migos’ most well-known collaborative efforts. When the original was released in 2013 on the trio’s Young Rich N*ggas mixtape, it quickly became a favorite among fans and the OVO camp. According to Quavo, not only did it introduce Versace to a new demographic, but the fashion label also collaborated with them a decade later.

When asked if Versace ever reached out, Quavo replied, “About three years ago. It don’t matter, it takes time. It’s all good. I was hoping I’d get a lifetime Versace sponsorship, but we ended up getting a shoe though.” Elsewhere, Takeoff shared, “We damn sure made that stock go up.”

2. On their infamous interview with Joe Budden

One of the many feuds Joe Budden had throughout his tenure at “Everyday Struggle” was notably with Migos. The situation began when DJ Akademiks joked about Takeoff’s absence from the group’s hit record “Bad and Boujee,” to which the latter responded with, “Does it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee’?” Shortly after, Joe Budden announced they had to wrap up, put down his mic, and walked away. Migos then jumped up, and there was a short brawl until security intervened. “Joe was tripping,” Quavo said.

“He was sitting up like he ain’t want to interview us from the jump. So we’re reading his body like, ‘What the f**k wrong with him?’ We’re just waiting on him… We’re watching him, we answered the questions. Joe ain’t saying s**t. We just still watching Joe like, ‘What the f**k he finna do?’” Quavo explained. “We smoothed it out a little bit. We ain’t got no smoke. Shout out to Joe, man.”

3. On Quavo playing basketball with Drake

Drake has been seen several times sitting courtside at NBA games, demonstrating his undeniable love for the sport. The multi-platinum rapper has been seen shooting hoops with the likes of Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, and Quavo over the years. “Me and Drake? I’d beat Drake easy. That’s easy,” he shared.

“I’m trying to get in his league. They won’t let me get in. I’m trying to get up there. I’ll just take in-and-out flights,” Quavo joked. “[Drake] has gotten better.” Not to mention, Quavo also played against Roddy Ricch on REVOLT’s “The Crew League” this week as well.

4. On whether or not they faced adversity amid Migos breakup rumors

With Quavo being Takeoff’s uncle, the North Atlanta rappers’ family ties were referenced under the moniker Unc and Phew amid Migos’ initial breakup rumors. When asked whether they had any challenges making their debut as a duet, Quavo and Takeoff revealed they were previously a two-man crew when Offset was locked up in 2013 for violation of probation.

“Not really. That’s how we started. [Offset] was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive and just made sure we let the people know it was three, [not] two,” Quavo shared. Takeoff added, “If you’re a fan, you know. From the jump, they knew what we were screaming, what we had on shirts and branding. It wasn’t no secret.”

5. On the chances Migos will reunite

It is quite improbable that Migos will re-form any time soon. Quavo and Takeoff acknowledge that Migos will always be a part of their lives, but they have no intentions to reassemble the group at this time. “It’s still Migos. That name right there took us through the motherf**king roof. You can’t sell it or give it up,” Quavo began.

Regarding a Migos reunion, he explained, “We don’t know. I don’t think so. Right now, I believe in the duo. Like you just said, you play the game by loyalty. We just stand on loyalty and like I’ve said in the songs and everything, we stand on motherf**king loyalty. This is just about us and when things ain’t right, sometimes you have to move on.”

6. On lyrics referencing Saweetie’s appearance on “Caresha Please” and cheating rumors

On “Messy” from the album, Quavo seemingly took subliminal shots at his ex-girlfriend Saweetie, rapping, “I said, ‘Caresha, please’ ‘cause she too messy/B**ch f**k my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing/You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it.” The lyric is a nod to rumors that the “My Type” rapper slept with Offset, hence their breakup, as well as her being spotted with Lil Baby some months ago. Later in the interview, Quavo delved into the lyrics and provided a bit more clarity.

“Everything I said on my album facts. Everything I’ve been doing on my album is facts. That is what it is. If she wanted the gang, she should’ve just said it. We would’ve blessed it. You know what it is,” Quavo stated. “I’m not sitting here to stand on no motherf**king testimony stand for no judge, man. I’m not that.”

7. On YoungBoy Never Broke Again appearing on their album and having never paid for features

Over the span of their decade-long career, Migos have had a number of A-list features and frequent collaborators that include Drake, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and several others. Among the newer generation, YoungBoy Never Broke Again made a guest appearance on “To The Bone” from Only Built For Infinity Links. After N.O.R.E. asked the duo if they paid NBA’s alleged $150,000 feature fee that was requested of The Game for his album DRILLMATIC: Heart vs. Mind, Quavo revealed they’ve never had to spend money on features. “Nah, we don’t pay for no features,” he said.

Quavo wittingly joked, “We never paid for a feature. And The Game ain’t gotta pay for no feature [from us]. Game, you ain’t gotta pay for no feature from Huncho, you already know what’s going on.”

8. On how Childish Gambino helped “Bad and Boujee” break through on the radio and charts

While accepting the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series for his FX show “Atlanta,” Donald Glover gave a shout out to Migos for their song “Bad and Boujee.” As revealed by Quavo and Takeoff, the song peaked at No. 1 the following day as a result of his speech.

“I think the song was No.3, No. 2, top five or something like that. But when he said that s**t, the next day, that s**t was No. 1. It was on the way, but when he said that… I ain’t gon’ lie, he helped that,” said Quavo. Offset continued, “Shout out to my boy Childish Gambino.”