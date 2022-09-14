Rick Ross was not a fan of rapper Turk’s comments during his recent interview on “Drink Champs.” The Cash Money Hot Boy called out the biggest boss for allegedly not reaching out since he’s been home from jail. Turk also shared his thoughts on the song released by Ross in 2017.

It seems like Turk wanted to hear directly from Ross following his bid. “Rick Ross ain’t reach out to me since I’ve been home,” he said in response to a question surrounding Ross’ lyrics on the track titled “Idols Become Rivals.” “I’ve been home since 2012 and I’m in Atlanta, n**ga… matter fact, I go hunting and fishing down your block. Holla at me, fat boy.”

Ross addressed the comments while on a morning jog Wednesday (Sept. 14). “One of my homeboys just sent me a clip of the dude Turk talking on N.O.R.E. show,” he said. “Now Turk, I don’t know you personally. Your brother is the one who said you was a punk, personally. I spoke on your hustle and the work you put in, brother. That’s what I mentioned your name for, brother. Not letting the streets forget your name. I was really making that song based around your brother from 305 Mi-Yayo and what he experienced with the n**ga Birdman. Not you, homie. I kept your name alive, n**ga.”

Furthermore, Ross encouraged Turk to come see him in person about any issues. “They said you did a bunch of things. I didn’t get into that,” he continued. “Now, you been out 10 years, you want to see Rozay, n**ga. You come to the muthaf**kin’… you say you fish behind The Promised Land. Pull up there, n**ga. I’ll tell ’em to let you in so you could look at Rozay in the eyes, baby. In 10 years, you should’ve pulled up to one of the venues, baby. Come holla at Rozay.”

Watch Turk’s full “Drink Champs” interview below.