Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir are teaming up for the U.S. debut of Red Bull Symphonic. An all-Black orchestra will accompany the Maybach Music Group boss at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on Nov. 4. Before Ross’ headlining performance, trap choir SAINTED and violinist Mapy will perform.

Offering a fresh take on his discography, conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers leads the 50-person orchestra.

“From The Biggest Boss, I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one-night-only performance,” Ross said in a statement. “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly, Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Rodgers added, “Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer. We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new, and young audiences – and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians.”

This Red Bull Symphonic concert with Ross and Orchestra Noir promises to be one of a kind. Award-winning Orchestra Noir, an all-Black orchestra based in Atlanta, is no stranger to orchestral music. They have performed with Cardi B., 2 Chainz, Migos, and T.I., and appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

For over 20 years, Red Bull has supported artists and local communities worldwide by organizing festivals, workshops and collaborating with artists. Two historical events by Red Bull include Red Bull Music Festival in 2019 with Teyana Taylor, Gunner Stahl, Yung Baby Tate, Zaytoven; and Red Bull Zeltron World Wide in 2020 with Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$.

Additionally, Red Bull Symphonic will celebrate the musical contributions of Black communities and artists.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for the Atlanta Symphony Hall event with prices ranging from $36 to $73, including fees.

You can watch the trailer down below: