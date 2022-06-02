At the tail end of last year, Kent Jones dropped off a treat for his fans when he revealed his “Bout That” track featuring Rick Ross. Today (June 2), he returns with the official music video just in time for the summer functions. The freshly unveiled clip sees the duo enjoying a cookout filled with food, good people, and plenty of drinks to go around. On the song, Kent sets the tone by interpolating some classic lyrics from “I Look Good” by Charlie Boy:

On my momma, on my hood (My hood), I get high, I look good (Look good)/ Throw your bag and I keep that bitch full (Bitch full), all about mine and I got it out the mud/ ‘Cause I’m ’bout that (‘Bout that) I’m ’bout that

Bitch, I’m ’bout that, bitch, I’m ’bout that/ ‘Cause I’m ’bout that (‘Bout that)/ Came straight from the bottom, n***a, we got that (Got that)/ We was hungry, now I watch all my n***as count racks (Count racks)/

Within the last year, Kent has appeared on a slew of singles including “Slip’ n’ Slide” by Third World Don, “Her Favorite” featuring Millionz of Bar$, “Magic” with DJ Dap, and “No Plans for Love” with Ne-Yo and D-Nice.

In terms of what Rozay has been up to, he can be heard on several recent tracks like “Ice Cream” by Freddie Gibbs and “Feelings” by DaBoyDame and EST Gee. It’s been a couple of years since Rick Ross released his tenth studio LP Port of Miami 2, the official sequel to his 2006 debut that saw 15 tracks with additional features from Wale, Gunplay, Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DeJ Loaf, the late Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, and more.

Be sure to check out Kent Jones’ brand new music video for “Bout That” featuring Rick Ross down below.