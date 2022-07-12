Cardi B is back with another hot visual!

It’s been four years since the Bronx native’s critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and while fans eagerly await the next project, Cardi has provides enough heat to hold folks over with the “Hot Shit” video.

The 29-year-old emcee was joined by two of Chicago’s very own, Lil Durk and Kanye West, in the new visual. And if fans thought they were going to get a glimpse of Ye’s face amid his recent decision to sport a mask for every occasion, they thought wrong.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper didn’t lose the mask, but instead he switched it up with a new look.

In true Cardi fashion, the “I Like It” lyricist delivers look after look in the electrictrifying new video, giving fire, ice and a bit of everything nice as she stands atop the city in one shot.

see you later 😘 https://t.co/WXCXSrVk4q — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 12, 2022

“I seen a lot of y’all talking shit like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us‘ … So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now,” she said, previously explaining the delay on the new album. “But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The video comes on the heels of a stunning performance by the entertainer during last week’s “Wireless Festival” in the United Kingdom. During her headlining set, Cardi shocked fans by bringing out the hot girl herself to perform their smash single “W.A.P.”

It was the first time that Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song since the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Check out the “Hot Shit” video below.