It’s been four years since Cardi B released her debut LP Invasion of Privacy, a 13-song body of work that boasted contributions from Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, and SZA. The project was a massive success for the South Bronx star, landing at the top spot of the Billboard 200 thanks to 255,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Invasion of Privacy has also since gone triple Platinum.

Since that album’s release, Cardi B has kept her fans fed with a string of loose singles, including “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press,” “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Up.” Despite many of these tracks earning Cardi a wealth of high chart positions and plaques, there hasn’t been any official word of a sophomore follow-up. Last month, she took to Twitter to explain why:

“I seen a lot of y’all talking shit like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us‘ … So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, last week saw Cardi raising hopes with a tweet that seems to confirm her next full-length offering is on the horizon:

“Just a little reminder … feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND…”

We also now know that her next single, the Tay Keith-produced “Hot Shit,” will be making landfall this Friday (July 1). You can view her official announcement for that below.