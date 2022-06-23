Cardi B continues to rack up accolades despite backlash and naysayers. Not only was Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, it was also No. 16 on Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time” list earlier this month. The decision was met with polarizing views as the rapper’s first and only album ranked above hip hop classics such as Nas’ Illmatic, Outkast’s Aquemini and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic.

It’s been four years since Invasion of Privacy was released and the Bardi Gang is expecting a sophomore album. As a “reminder,” Cardi B took to her Twitter account yesterday and posted a snippet of her rap resumé thus far.

The video opens up with Invasion of Privacy’s hardcore intro “Get Up 10” and flows into tracks like “Drip,” “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Be Careful,” among others. The visuals, a mashup of various music videos, concludes with video clips of “Ring” which features singer Kehlani.

“Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND,” Cardi tweeted.

This year, Cardi has only appeared on two songs, Summer Walker and SZA’s “No Love” and the remix of the Bronx Drill anthem by Kay Flock, “Shake It.” Just 24 hours after blessing fans with a recap of her work, Cardi tweeted four emojis that leave a lot of room for interpretation. Fans aren’t sure what to make of the tweet as likes continue to climb. Perhaps she’ll be stomping the rap game in heels. Check out the tweet that leaves much room for speculation below.