Cardi B’s legal case against blogger Tasha K continues to gain legs. Cardi was ruled victorious and was awarded $1.25 million in a libel suit against Tasha back in January. On Monday (April 4), the presiding judge issued a court order that forces Tasha to delete her old posts that include false statements about Cardi. This includes more than 20 videos.

Professionally known as Tasha K, Latasha Kebe was sued in 2019 for her “malicious campaign” against Cardi. Statements from the blogger included allegations that Cardi has STI’s including Herpes and HPV, was a prostitute, had issues with cocaine abuse, and has a “side peen” alluding to affairs with men other than her husband Offset.

Other allegations include Cardi performing sexually explicit acts on stage with a beer bottle during her days as a stripper. Tasha has five days to remove the posts from her Youtube and Instagram pages. However, she is appealing the decision. She can repost the baseless allegations about the “Up” rapper if her appeal is approved.

Tasha K is a popular Youtuber who speaks about celebrity gossip and rumors. The 39-year-old has a popular Youtube channel called “Unwine with Tasha K” where she shares her thoughts on celebrities.

Because many of her claims cannot be substantiated by fact or evidence, she has been called out for allegedly spreading lies and misinformation. The most noted instance of this is in her legal case against Cardi B. The blogger was found liable on three claims and was also ordered to forfeit an additional $250 in medical expenses. The judge also awarded $2.5 million in damages and $1.3 million in legal fees. The rapper testified that the claims made her suicidal.

Tasha previously spoke out about the case, saying, “My husband, attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.”

The blogger is appealing each of her verdicts to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Eleventh Circuit.