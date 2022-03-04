By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  03.04.2022

Cardi B is requesting an injunction that would put an end to a YouTuber’s “harmful and disgusting lies.” In legal documents filed on Thursday (March 3), the rapper asked a federal judge to block Tasha K from sharing deceptive information about her on the internet. She is also seeking the removal of previous falsities from the blogger.

“Not all of the videos and posts containing the defamatory statements have been removed from defendants’ social media accounts…,” wrote Cardi’s attorneys. “Despite the overwhelming evidence entered at trial and a unanimous jury verdict against (Kebe and her company) on all of plaintiff’s claims, they continue to insinuate that the defamatory statements are true. Plaintiff is only seeking to require defendants to remove any videos and posts that contain the defamatory Statements from their social media accounts and to enjoin defendants from republishing those same statements.”

Tasha K is behind several YouTube videos that include inaccurate and disparaging information about the Bronx rapper. In one, she claimed Cardi had an STD. In others, she alleged that the femcee cheated on Offset and was a user of hard drugs. The allegations resulted in a lawsuit followed by a days-long trial won by Cardi B. The “Up” star was awarded $1.25 million in “general” damages, $1.5 million in punitive damages and $1.3 million in legal fees.

In the wake of the trial, Cardi wants Tasha K permanently banned from posting false statements, citing the blogger’s admission that she would only stop if ordered by the court.

“Plaintiff filed this action because defendants refused to stop targeting her with harmful and disgusting lies,” wrote the rapper’s attorneys. “Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements [and] defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued.”

 

