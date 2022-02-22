By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.22.2022

YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B over $4 million after the “Up” rapper’s successful defamation lawsuit against her. However, she now says she doesn’t have the necessary funds.

“I ain’t got it,” the blogger said while appearing on ALLBLK’s Social Society this week. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this.”

Kebe added that she doesn’t intend on paying Cardi the hefty sum as the suit is now headed to an appellate court.

“That’s what the appellate court’s for,” she said. “Who’s tryna pay $4 million?”

However, Cardi got word of the blogger’s comments and responded on Twitter.

“Think [it’s] a game but trust imma come for everything,” she tweeted, per Yahoo.

The Bronx native also shared a clip of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” music video, writing, “BBHMM.”

Cardi later deleted the tweet, though, saying, “My music reps just call[ed] me to take it down. I can’t never have fun.”

As reported by REVOLT, a federal jury sided with Cardi last month and decided that Kebe was liable for defamation and two other offenses. The YouTuber testified to making false allegations about the “Bodak Yellow” MC in an effort to boost her own platform and was ordered to pay Cardi nearly $4.1 million, NBC News reports.

During the trial, Cardi revealed Kebe’s false claims took a serious toll on her mental health, including making her “extremely suicidal” and forcing her to seek medical help.

“During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life,” she said in a statement after winning the suit. “That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”

“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” she said, adding that winning the suit brings her “great happiness.”

See a clip from Kebe’s interview and Cardi’s tweets below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

