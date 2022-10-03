Kodak Black has apologized to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, after claiming her sharing their location contributed to his death.

On Sunday (Oct. 2), the Florida artist went live on Instagram, where he spoke about his current mental state towards Rock’s death. “I had just woke up that day when it happened, and I had, like, a migraine that was killing me … I just went with what everybody was saying, like, ‘Oh man, she posted the address,'” Kodak said.

He added, “[At] that moment, it [sounded] like she did some bullsh**, so sh** … I don’t wish no bad on her and sh** like that, so I give my apologies to her. I hope she keeps her head up.”

On Thursday (Sept. 29), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against a father and son concerning the fatal shooting of the Philadelphia rapper. According to a release from the DA’s office, Freddie Trone and his 17-year-old son were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Freddie’s wife, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. The teenager, allegedly the one who shot Rock, appeared in juvenile court on Thursday and is set to return for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.

District Attorney George Gascón released a statement: “The murder of Mr. Allen [PnB Rock] dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family. The accused individuals’ alleged actions, in this case, were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

As reported by REVOLT, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) believe a fourth suspect was involved in Rock’s fatal armed robbery. The unidentified man allegedly tipped the father and son of the Philly rapper’s location. LAPD believes the man was standing outside the restaurant when Rock and his girlfriend arrived. As of yet, no additional arrests have been made.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while dining with Sibounheuang at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles, California.

You can watch Kodak Black’s apology to PnB Rock’s girlfriend down below: