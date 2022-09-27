Frank Ocean has sent fans into a frenzy after they noticed that he wiped out his Instagram account, prompting speculations of new music.

Although he has yet to confirm or deny the news, this is clear sign from other music artists that a new album could be on the way. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s last album was his 2016’s critically acclaimed Blonde. It topped the Billboard 200 and has been on the chart for over 294 weeks.

“[I] see a [whole] lotta new Frank Ocean album speculation going on and to say [it’s] coming as soon as Friday??? [I’ll] have to hear it to believe it, and even then, [I’ll] probably still be stuck in disbelief,” a Twitter user said.

i see a whoooollleeeee lotta new frank ocean album speculation going on😭😭😭😭 and to say its coming as soon as friday??? ill have to hear it to believe it…. and even then i’ll probably still be stuck in disbelief — trixie tang 🤍 (@jayduhhh12) September 27, 2022

Ocean’s last two singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” were released in March 2020. In a recent episode of his Apple Music show “Blonded Radio” titled “blonded Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” Ocean did confirm that he had been recording new music in Malibu, California while taking psychedelics.

“Forgive how, like, free associative this might feel, I was working in Malibu this summer and I would go out, like, pretty late from the studio and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” he said. “And then when I would go outside I would see, like, all these bunnies running around and it reminded me of video games where you’re, like, a wizard or something. And you’re playing this role in this game and you’re running around and you have these little things to pick up and put in the pouch.”

Fans think that the two-time Grammy award-winner could be preparing an album because he is headlining Coachella in 2023. He was set to headline in 2020 along with Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music festival was postponed.

Here are some reactions to Ocean clearing his Instagram below:

frank ocean and rihanna gotta be texting each other laughing or something I feel like they taunting us — paul (@paulswhtn) September 26, 2022

“frank ocean cleared his instagram 👀” stop hoping for new music bro its prob another jewelry drop or something — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) September 26, 2022

when I think frank ocean cleared his IG feed cus he releasing music pic.twitter.com/FPulIJxq2T — c (@luvrgaze) September 27, 2022

pleaseee a new frank ocean album would heal me — emily 🪷 (@emi777y) September 27, 2022

woke up to frank ocean trending again but its not a new album pic.twitter.com/lqmllSN20M — maddie (@lustsickmads) September 22, 2022