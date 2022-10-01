Los Angeles authorities now believe a fourth suspect may have been involved in orchestrating the fatal armed robbery of PnB Rock last month.

As previously reported by REVOLT, three people connected to the tragic incident have been identified by police. The suspected 17-year-old shooter, his stepmother Shauntel Trone, and the teen’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, were apprehended last week.

The father-and-son duo are charged with one count of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery. Shauntel is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The “Notice Me” rapper was shot three times and robbed of his jewelry inside of a Rocoe’s Chicken & Waffles in LA on Sept. 12. Rock’s girlfriend was with him during the deadly encounter. She too was robbed of her jewelry at gunpoint. Rock leaves behind their two young daughters.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family. The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a press release announcing the charges.

KTTV reported Friday (Sept. 30) that an unidentified man is believed to have tipped off Freddie and his son of the Philly-bred rapper’s whereabouts. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the fourth suspect was standing outside of the establishment when the couple arrived.

The documents allege that the man waited for Freddie’s arrival, they then spoke briefly, and then the father drove off. Moments later, the 40-year-old returned with his son.

The rising artist caught his first major wave of notoriety when he released “Fleek” in 2015. He went on to collaborate with Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, and YFN Lucci. Rock was laid to rest in his hometown on Sept. 22. View the latest report below.