UPDATE: PnB Rock has passed away. The rapper “was fatally shot during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources told The Times.” He was 30.

ORIGINAL STORY: Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was gunned down while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend in Los Angeles today (Sept. 12).

According to TMZ, police say they got a call to the Inglewood location at 1:23 in the afternoon for a call of a shooting victim. A gruesome video floating around on Twitter shows PnB Rock, 30, laying on the floor in a pool of blood as he fights for his life. Although the video shows him still moving, his condition is still unknown.

PHL17’s news reporter, Doc Louallen, tweeted “Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock was just shot in Los Angeles California. The video on Twitter is too gruesome to post. He has been transported to a nearby hospital. Let’s pray he survives.”

“According to police, a man was shot in the chest at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles located at E Manchester Ave & S Main Street. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing. Still no update on the man current condition, police said,” Louallen continued.

PnB Rock’s girlfriend posted a picture of her meal from that exact location about one hour ago, and she has since deleted the post. A source connected to the restaurant told TMZ that it appeared the shooter targeted the rapper because no one else was shot or assaulted and there were lots of people eating inside the restaurant. The source also told the media outlet that it appears the shooter snatched jewelry off of PnB Rock and fled the scene. There are surveillance cameras inside of the restaurant so it could help police apprehend the shooter.

PnB Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. His hit single “Selfish” charted at No. 51 in the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. He is also known for his singles “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.