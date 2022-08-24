Kodak Black is in the giving spirit as he has sent more than 35,000 bottles of water back to Haiti. Bradford Cohen, the attorney for the Florida rapper, announced on his Instagram account that he is working with a Miami supplier to process the shipment.

“@kodakblack has been working on this for months,” Cohen wrote. “Coordinating with the government of Haiti speaking to teams on the streets. Trying to get the violence to stop and the people of Haiti out of poverty. Building back Haiti quietly for the past year without any fanfare. While others speak about it he is doing it.”

Cohen concluded, “The Haitian community in South Florida is such an important, vibrant culture. To change things sometimes, people need to come together and act as one. So important to participate in local and national government for the Haitian nation to be represented. Kodak urges more people to help this embattled country to #rebuildhaiti.” According to Cohen, all the water bottles are labeled “the last” because Kodak wants it to be the last time anyone goes thirsty or hungry in Haiti.

Gang violence has been resurgent on the island in recent weeks. Kodak calls for a ceasefire and hopes to provide clean water and food to the citizens. The rapper and his team will work with government officials as soon as the 35,000 water bottles arrive in Haiti to ensure they get to those in need.

Last year, Kodak Black donated $20,000 to the family of Ft. Lauderdale Police Department Officer Jennifer Sepot. As a result of the tragic death of Sepot from COVID-19, the donation will pay for the education of the officer’s 2-year-old daughter.

The Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police said they are “grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer. Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement.”