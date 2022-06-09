A search is currently underway for six Haitian men visiting Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics Game following a missing persons reports, per USA Today.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “At this time, we believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play.”

Further details reveal that the six men, whose ages range from 18 to 32, were last seen on Monday (June 6) at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee at approximately 2:30 p.m. Officials also confirmed that while the men turned in their hotel room keys, they “left behind their personal bags and belongings.”

The Special Olympics began on June 5 in Orlando, Florida and the organization shared that the missing group of individuals “are not Special Olympics athletes and one is an adult with an intellectual disability.”

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern,” the statement continued. “Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

Among the men that have been reported missing is Oriol Jean, 18, Anderson Petit-Frère, 18, Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Steevenson Jacquet, 24, and Antione Joseph Mithon, 32.

The Special Olympics are still currently underway, held at various venues located in central Florida, including the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics, and other local law enforcement agencies are currently working with authorities to locate the missing group of men. They are encouraging anyone with information to come forth.