A few months ago, Kodak Black returned with his fourth studio LP Back For Everything, a 19-song body of work that contained a single assist from Lil Durk on the standout “Take You Back.” The project was a commercial success for the Floridian emcee, peaking at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Since then, Kodak has made appearances on songs like Yungeen Ace’s “B.A.M.,” Latto’s “Bussdown,” NoCap’s “Save The Day,” Future’s “VOODOO,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Rocky Road,” and Hotboii’s “Live Life Die Faster.” To the surprise of many, he also made several appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited fifth album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Last month, Kodak dropped off a new single titled “Tears Gone Come,” which sparked hopes that a new body of work was on the way. This week, he added to that with “Haitian Scarface,” which sees him giving his thoughts on his recent arrest and feelings about law enforcement:

“I’m tryna hit the road by tomorrow, I told the plug I need the thing that can swim in the water, they tryna paint a picture of a nigga like I got a problem, cracker tryna lock the nigga up soon I touch down in Broward, gotta take the wrap off the Maybach ’cause I don’t wanna be followed, they already know it’s me, can’t roll in peace, I ain’t tryna be bothered … Another mugshot, here they go laughing at a nigga pain, tryna run my fans away, they slandering a nigga name, fuck ’em, been out here all my life I’m stuck in, they wanna see me kick the bucket…”

Press play on Kodak Black‘s “Haitian Scarface” video below, which sees him giving his take on the iconic Tony Montana character. You can also check out another recent clip for the Starrah and June Nawakii-produced “Usain Boo.”