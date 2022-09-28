Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.28.2022

It’s been just over two weeks since PnB Rock was robbed and fatally shot while having lunch in Inglewood. Today (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department has finally released information about one man who they allege is connected to the crime.

Authorities have named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect. According to the LAPD, Trone is considered “armed and dangerous.” He has not yet been apprehended by officials. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore believes “a minimum of two” suspects were involved in PnB’s death.

A photo of Trone has been released, but the LAPD has not yet confirmed if he is the only person of interest in PnB’s fatal shooting. Police have asked anyone who sees the suspect or anyone who may know of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be reported to Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at the South Bureau Homicide Divisions at 323-786-5146.

Before authorities named Trone as a suspect, social media users believed a Minnesota man named Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, may have been involved in the crime. He and PnB were seen disagreeing on Instagram Live in 2021 and the footage resurfaced after the deadly shooting. Yesterday (Sept. 27), Rolling Stone revealed that Danquah denied having any involvement. “I didn’t have anything to do with it. I wasn’t there, I didn’t make an ‘OG phone call’ or anything,” he said before claiming he and PnB were cordial.

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB was killed on Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. On Sept. 21, he was laid to rest in his native city of Philadelphia. His brother PnB Meen posted a heartfelt message to Instagram after the service. “Rode [through] the city with my brother one last time. Never imagined Rock leaving like this,” Meen said. He continued, “I love you forever [and] your name [lives] through me. Long live Rock. My right hand, my heart, my big brother man. I got us.”

PnB Rock

