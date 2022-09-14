As previously reported by REVOLT, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot and killed in Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12). The attack was part of a robbery in which the suspect approached the artist as he dined with his girlfriend in an Inglewood restaurant.

Yesterday (Sept. 13), the Los Angeles Police Department shared details about the fatal robbery. “Just yesterday, we had the tragic midday murder of a music artist by the name of PnB Rock, also known as Rakim Allen, as he sat in a local restaurant in the southeast part of Los Angeles with his girlfriend,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said. “They were attacked and robbed because we believe the target was expensive jewelry and property that he had on his person,” he continued.

The chief also gave an update on the assailants. “We do believe that there are a minimum of two of them. One was driving the vehicle, letting off his passenger, and that passenger went into the store, into the restaurant,” Moore said. Although no photos or videos of PnB’s attacker have been publicly released, members of the LAPD are reviewing surveillance footage.

Moore added that PnB’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is assisting the department’s investigation of the grisly crime. “It’s my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us and has shared with the investigators the events leading up to this tragic murder and aftermath as well,” he shared.

Fans have created a makeshift memorial at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Manchester Avenue where PnB was killed. Yesterday, TMZ reported that the restaurant had already reopened. Due to the severity of the incident, the employees who were present were given time off.

Following his death, the restaurant released a statement that read in part, “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests is our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”