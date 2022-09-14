Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.14.2022

The family of R&B singer Jesse Powell announced he passed away yesterday (Sept. 13). In an Instagram post, his sister Tamara Powell shared the news. He was 51 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” the statement read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell)

Jesse was born in Gary, Indiana and rose to fame from his hit single, “You.” The track was part of his 1996 self-titled debut album but was released as a single years later. “You” made its debut at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the No. 10 spot. The hit song also placed at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Fans were shocked to learn of his passing. “Oh no, not Jesse Powell. ‘You’ is really one of the best male R&B vocal performances I’ve ever heard. May that man rest in peace,” one person said on Twitter. Others discussed how he made the perfect love song. “Jesse Powell sang ‘You’ with every impressive octave he had. That song was THE song of ’99. If you was in love, you felt that track,” a tweet read. Another wrote, “Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist if I ever get married.”

Tamara, who shared the announcement, is a Grammy-winning artist from the group Trina & Tamara (both are his sisters). In 1997, their collab “My Love Is the Shhh!” with R&B group Somethin’ for the People proved to be a success that fans still remember to this day. “Trina and Tamara are Jesse Powell’s sisters. Talent runs all through that family,” a fan said along with a video of them performing the hit song.

Tamara posted a second heartfelt message on Instagram in memory of Jesse. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jesse Powell

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Watch

Rick Williams is a champion for change who wants to make as many lives as possible better

Rick Williams is a true Champion for Change. The proud Detroit native does everything in ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.06.2022
News

Cardi B defends PnB Rock's girlfriend following fatal shooting

Cardi B shared a few words in support for PnB Rock’s girlfriend after yesterday’s shooting.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022
View More