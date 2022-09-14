The family of R&B singer Jesse Powell announced he passed away yesterday (Sept. 13). In an Instagram post, his sister Tamara Powell shared the news. He was 51 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” the statement read.

Jesse was born in Gary, Indiana and rose to fame from his hit single, “You.” The track was part of his 1996 self-titled debut album but was released as a single years later. “You” made its debut at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the No. 10 spot. The hit song also placed at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Fans were shocked to learn of his passing. “Oh no, not Jesse Powell. ‘You’ is really one of the best male R&B vocal performances I’ve ever heard. May that man rest in peace,” one person said on Twitter. Others discussed how he made the perfect love song. “Jesse Powell sang ‘You’ with every impressive octave he had. That song was THE song of ’99. If you was in love, you felt that track,” a tweet read. Another wrote, “Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist if I ever get married.”

Tamara, who shared the announcement, is a Grammy-winning artist from the group Trina & Tamara (both are his sisters). In 1997, their collab “My Love Is the Shhh!” with R&B group Somethin’ for the People proved to be a success that fans still remember to this day. “Trina and Tamara are Jesse Powell’s sisters. Talent runs all through that family,” a fan said along with a video of them performing the hit song.

Tamara posted a second heartfelt message on Instagram in memory of Jesse. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you,” she said.

Jesse Powell sang You with every impressive octave he had. That song was THE song of 99. If you was in love you felt that track. — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) September 14, 2022

Trina and Tamara are Jesse Powell’s sisters. Talents runs all through that family. pic.twitter.com/LpUc3mWWyy — ev (@zoranealehurtin) September 14, 2022

🕊️ Jesse Powell singing Stevie Wonder’s Overjoyed. Shocking news for real. Rest in Peace to him. Respect to his family. pic.twitter.com/dNmpJveSLn — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) September 14, 2022

Oh no, not Jesse Powell. “You” is really one of the best male R&B vocal performances I’ve ever heard. May that man rest in peace. — Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) September 14, 2022

Jesse Powell was a SANGER. What he did with “If I” still gives me chills. It’s very shocking to hear about his sudden passing. Rest in peace, Jesse. pic.twitter.com/qjb7WXnCCy — as told by travis. (@travisfromthebk) September 14, 2022

Jesse Powell, who rose to fame in the ‘90s with his smash hit “You”, has passed away. He was 51. RIP to an incredible vocalist 🕊 pic.twitter.com/rMzNzOALu9 — FLAVOR WAVES 🌊 (R&B Playlist) (@flavwaves) September 14, 2022

09.12.1971 – 09.13.2022 Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist, if I ever get married. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/w7QUpijHMk — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 14, 2022

Jesse Powell is another one of those artist that I don’t know ever received his flowers while he was here. He had such an unforgettable recognizable voice and created some of the most beautiful music that will forever be played in my house. pic.twitter.com/a1qGKPyvsu — 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖞𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 ° (@Spaceodditykel) September 14, 2022

rest in love, Jesse Powell 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wyRi75Grah — i don’t think of her ✨ (@thefuckingvoice) September 14, 2022

The 90’s >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> RIP JESSE POWELL 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/jX7JyaiciI — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) September 14, 2022

Rest in peace king. pic.twitter.com/KN8ys8IIfZ — Cult of Personality (@Phranchize23) September 14, 2022