It’s been less than 24 hours since PnB Rock was brutally gunned down for material possessions and many are remembering the positive aspects of his legacy. Today (Sept. 13), photos began to surface online of various venues in his Philadelphia hometown paying tribute to the late rapper.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 9, 1991. Although he later moved to Los Angeles, his hometown has not forgotten the lasting impact that he left on the city. Throughout Philly, his name is being remembered. PnB has performed at Philly’s Met, the Fillmore and the Theatre of the Living Arts, and all of the concert halls made sure to keep his name alive.

“Music venues in Philadelphia are paying tribute to PnB Rock after news of his death. The Met Philly, TLA Philly, and The Fillmore,” a post read. It was accompanied by several photos of “rest in peace” signs on the buildings. Fellow rapper and Philly native Meek Mill also shared his disbelief at the tragic situation. “Shit burnnnneedd my soul bad today,” he wrote while sharing a photo of the two on Instagram.

North Philadelphia Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta tweeted his condolences as well: “The senseless murder of PnB Rock is a huge loss for Philadelphia. He never forgot where he came from and inspired so many other local artists to create. Heartbreaking.” But it wasn’t just Philly natives who were affected by the tragedy.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted, “Saddened by the passing of rapper PnB Rock, who died earlier today due to a senseless act of gun violence. PnB Rock was a star in the industry. Sending our condolences to his friends and family during this time.” As previously reported by REVOLT, at this time, no suspects have been named in connection to the rapper’s death. We will continue to keep those close to him in our prayers.

