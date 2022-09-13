As many continue to try and make sense of the untimely death of PnB Rock, his former label has shared a few words expressing their grief. Today (Sept. 13), Atlantic Records released a statement after the rapper was shot and killed during a robbery in South Los Angeles.

“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls,” the label wrote. In a second tweet, they said, “This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The Philadelphia rapper signed to Atlantic Records in 2015. At the time of his death yesterday (Sept. 12), he was an “independent artist,” according to his Instagram bio. As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB was killed while with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The pair had been out dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Inglewood when the fatal robbery occurred.

According to NBC News, the shooter approached the artist and the two began arguing. Before shooting PnB, the suspect robbed him of his jewelry and fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect left in a car but did not disclose whether or not he was the driver. The shooter remains at large and no description has been released to the public.

In what may have been his final interview, last week, PnB detailed a situation in which he felt he was being targeted by robbers. The interviewer, DJ Akademiks, posted a clip of the conversation and expressed his shock. “Wow, this PnB Rock situation [is] crazy. I just did [an] interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now … this … smh. Pray for PnB Rock,” he wrote yesterday (Sept. 12).

He added, “The amount of non-reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers [is] ridiculous. Hella rappers don’t even speak on it [’cause] some feel it’s embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying ‘em in broad daylight.” PnB was just 30 years old.

